ADVERTISEMENT

Number of women judges rises to six in Karnataka High Court

July 28, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - Bengaluru 

The Hindu Bureau

Justice Lalitha Kumari Kanneganti | Photo Credit:

The number of women judges has increased to six among the total 51 judges in the High Court of Karnataka as Justice Lalitha Kumari Kanneganti took oath as a judge on Friday on her transfer from the High Court of Telangana.

Born in Cheruvu Jammulapalem village, Bapatla Mandal, Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh, she enrolled as an advocate in 1994 after obtaining a law degree from Osmania University in Hyderabad. 

She had served as standing counsel for English and Foreign Languages University, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, Sri Venkateswara Vedic University, Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences, and Sanskrit University, Tirupati, prior to her elevation as a judge of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh on May 2, 2020.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, she was transferred to the High Court of Telangana on November 15, 2021.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US