Number of women judges rises to six in Karnataka High Court

July 28, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - Bengaluru 

The Hindu Bureau
Justice Lalitha Kumari Kanneganti

Justice Lalitha Kumari Kanneganti | Photo Credit:

The number of women judges has increased to six among the total 51 judges in the High Court of Karnataka as Justice Lalitha Kumari Kanneganti took oath as a judge on Friday on her transfer from the High Court of Telangana.

Born in Cheruvu Jammulapalem village, Bapatla Mandal, Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh, she enrolled as an advocate in 1994 after obtaining a law degree from Osmania University in Hyderabad. 

She had served as standing counsel for English and Foreign Languages University, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, Sri Venkateswara Vedic University, Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences, and Sanskrit University, Tirupati, prior to her elevation as a judge of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh on May 2, 2020.

Later, she was transferred to the High Court of Telangana on November 15, 2021.

