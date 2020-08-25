Number of recoveries crosses 2 lakh mark

Bengaluru

25 August 2020 22:41 IST

Recovery rate on the rise as most positive patients were asymptomatic and recovered quickly

With 6,814 people who had tested COVID-19 positive being discharged from hospitals in the State on Tuesday, the total number of recoveries crossed the two lakh mark.

Out of a total 2.91 lakh people who have tested positive in Karnataka, 2.04 lakh people are now discharged. With this, the recovery rate in the State now stands at 70.05%.

Sources in the Department of Health and Family Welfare said that recovery rate was on the rise as most of the patients who tested positive were asymptomatic and recovered quickly.

Discharge policy

In addition to this, the State government’s decision to revise the discharge policy on August 11 has also ramped up numbers. According to the revised guidelines, asymptomatic positive patients can be discharged without COVID-19 test 10 days after they test positive. “Due to the change in guidelines too, the number of people discharged has been on the rise over the past two weeks,” an official in the department pointed out.

Highest deaths

Meanwhile, 148 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the State on Tuesday. This is the highest number of deaths reported in a single day and the total number stand at 4,958. Besides this, 19 patients who tested positive died due to non-COVID-19 causes.

Tuesday saw 8,161 new cases reported across the State. Of the total 82,410 active cases, 751 patients are admitted to intensive care units across different hospitals. In Bengaluru Urban, 2,294 patients tested positive on Tuesday and 61 COVID-19 deaths were reported. As many as 59,787 tests were conducted in Karnataka.