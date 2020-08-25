Number of recoveries crosses 2 lakh mark

With 6,814 people who had tested COVID-19 positive being discharged from hospitals in the State on Tuesday, the total number of recoveries crossed the two lakh mark.
Out of a total 2.91 lakh people who have tested positive in Karnataka, 2.04 lakh people are now discharged. With this, the recovery rate in the State now stands at 70.05%.
Sources in the Department of Health and Family Welfare said that recovery rate was on the rise as most of the patients who tested positive were asymptomatic and recovered quickly.
Discharge policy
In addition to this, the State government’s decision to revise the discharge policy on August 11 has also ramped up numbers. According to the revised guidelines, asymptomatic positive patients can be discharged without COVID-19 test 10 days after they test positive. “Due to the change in guidelines too, the number of people discharged has been on the rise over the past two weeks,” an official in the department pointed out.
Highest deaths
Meanwhile, 148 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the State on Tuesday. This is the highest number of deaths reported in a single day and the total number stand at 4,958. Besides this, 19 patients who tested positive died due to non-COVID-19 causes.
Tuesday saw 8,161 new cases reported across the State. Of the total 82,410 active cases, 751 patients are admitted to intensive care units across different hospitals. In Bengaluru Urban, 2,294 patients tested positive on Tuesday and 61 COVID-19 deaths were reported. As many as 59,787 tests were conducted in Karnataka.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath