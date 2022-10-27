Number of people hit by gastroenteritis rises to 94

Officers looking into death of 65-year-old woman who is said to have died after consuming contaminated water

The number of patients suffering from gastroenteritis after drinking contaminated water increased to 94 in Mudenur village near Ramdurg in Belagavi district on Thursday.

A person died and 40 people were admitted to hospitals on Wednesday. They were all brought to hospitals after they complained of vomiting and diarrhoea. Gram panchayat officers said that sewage water got mixed in the pipe supplying borewell water.

Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil and Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer H.V. Darshan visited the village along with a team of officials from the departments of Health and Family Welfare and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj. They asked officers to take up cleaning of the village roads and gutters and ensure supply of clean drinking water.

District in-charge Minister Govind Karjol announced that the State government has sanctioned a compensation of ₹10 lakh to the family of the deceased.

He appealed to the villagers to stop drinking borewell water. After it came to the notice of local officers that drinking water is contaminated with sewage water from compost dumps, the gram panchayat issued warnings to the people not to drink this water but to drink water only from reverse osmosis plants. However, some families continued to drink borewell water and that led to this unfortunate event, the Minister said.

The Minister said that all houses in the village will get tap water in a month under the Jal Jeevan Mission. As much as 80% of the work under the scheme has been completed. Filtered water will soon flow through the taps of every house in the village. Villagers need not panic, he said.

Meanwhile, officials are looking into the claim of a second death due to gastroenteritis.

On Thursday, some villagers told the Deputy Commissioner that 65-year-old Saraswati Havalli died after drinking contaminated water. She passed away on Sunday, according to the villagers. Health officers are verifying this, a senior officer said.