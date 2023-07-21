July 21, 2023 02:04 pm | Updated 02:07 pm IST - Shivamogga

The number of suicide by farmers has come down this year, compared to the corresponding period of the last year, said Minister for Agriculture N. Cheluvarayaswamy.

Responding to a question from mediapersons in Shivamogga on July 21, Mr. Cheluvarayaswamy said, between April and July in 2022, as many as 216 farmers had committed suicide. This year, the number is 96. “The life of each farmer is precious. I wish nobody commits suicide. However, opposition parties are trying to project that this year, the number has increased. That is not true.”

The State Government had been taking many steps to boost the morale of farmers. The government would give interest-free loans up to ₹5 lakh. “We are responding to the issues bothering the farming community,” he said.

Further, he said, people of Karnataka elected Congress to power as they were fed up with the rule of the JD(S) and the BJP in the last five years.

“Now, both the JD(S) and the BJP are facing uncertainty. Hence, the BJP has not been able to appoint a Leader of Opposition. On the other hand, I don’t know if the JD(S) will enter into an alliance with the BJP, or goes for a merger. It is left to that party,” he said.

Earlier, the Minister interacted with Congress leaders of Shivamogga district. Congress party leaders H.C. Yogesh, Ramesh Hegde and others raised the issues of farmers of the district. The Minister said the government would take measures necessary for the welfare of farmers.