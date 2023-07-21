HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Number of farmer suicides less compared to last year, says Karnataka Agriculture Minister

Karnataka Government has been taking steps to boost the morale of farmers

July 21, 2023 02:04 pm | Updated 02:07 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Karnataka’s Minister for Agriculture N. Cheluvarayaswamy

Karnataka’s Minister for Agriculture N. Cheluvarayaswamy | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K

The number of suicide by farmers has come down this year, compared to the corresponding period of the last year, said Minister for Agriculture N. Cheluvarayaswamy.

Responding to a question from mediapersons in Shivamogga on July 21, Mr. Cheluvarayaswamy said, between April and July in 2022, as many as 216 farmers had committed suicide. This year, the number is 96. “The life of each farmer is precious. I wish nobody commits suicide. However, opposition parties are trying to project that this year, the number has increased. That is not true.”

The State Government had been taking many steps to boost the morale of farmers. The government would give interest-free loans up to ₹5 lakh. “We are responding to the issues bothering the farming community,” he said.

Further, he said, people of Karnataka elected Congress to power as they were fed up with the rule of the JD(S) and the BJP in the last five years.

“Now, both the JD(S) and the BJP are facing uncertainty. Hence, the BJP has not been able to appoint a Leader of Opposition. On the other hand, I don’t know if the JD(S) will enter into an alliance with the BJP, or goes for a merger. It is left to that party,” he said.

Earlier, the Minister interacted with Congress leaders of Shivamogga district. Congress party leaders H.C. Yogesh, Ramesh Hegde and others raised the issues of farmers of the district. The Minister said the government would take measures necessary for the welfare of farmers.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / agricultural research and technology / agriculture

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.