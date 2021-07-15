Number of exam centres goes up to 967 from 584

KALABURAGI

15 July 2021 19:33 IST

1.68 lakh students to write SSLC exam in Kalyana Karnataka region

In view of the pandemic situation, the Department of Public Instructions has taken a slew of steps, including increasing the number of examination centres and reducing the number of students in an examination hall, to contain the spread of coronavirus infection among students appearing for SSLC examination scheduled on July 19 and 22.

The number of examination centres has been increased to 967 from 584 in the six districts of Kalyana Karnataka region. As many as 1,68,719 students will appear for the examination in the region this year.

In Kalaburagi district, the exam centres have been increased to 194 from 142, in Bidar to 164 from 105 and in Yadgir, it has been revised to 92 from 57. The number of exam centres in Raichur has been increased to 179 from 84, in Koppal to 103 from 71 and in Ballari, 222 centres have been established against the earlier number of 125.

The district-wise number of students appearing for the exam is as follows: Bidar 23,896, Kalaburagi 38,864, Yadgir 14,064, Raichur 32,100, Koppal 20,969 and Ballari 39,099.

Officials in the department said that the Kalyana Karnataka Road Transportation Corporation has arranged transportation facilities for students to reach their exam centres. “Mock tests have been conducted. Besides the department staff, we roped in the Health Department staff and students of Scouts and Guides for the purpose,” they added.