Number of elephants in State goes up by 364 from last census, touching 6,395

August 09, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST

BENGALURU The number of elephants in Karnataka has increased by 346, from an estimated 6,049 in 2017 to 6,395 now, which is the highest in the country, according to an interim report on Asian Elephant population and demography estimates — 2023. Their population range is estimated to be between 5,914 and 6,877.

The report was released by Minister for Forests Eshwar Khandre here on Wednesday, ahead of the World Elephant Day being observed on August 12 to create awareness about the importance of preserving and protecting these animals that are classified as endangered species.

Synchronised census

The report has been prepared after a synchronised elephant census was conducted from May 17 to 19 by the Karnataka Forest Department in collaboration with neighbouring Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Goa.

The number of elephants in Karnataka that had risen from 5,740 in 2010 to 6,072 in 2012 had decreased to 6,049 in 2017. However, this time the number of pachyderms has increased by 346. With this, the elephant numbers have increased by 655 in the State since 2010.

In 23 forest divisions

The census, which was taken up in 23 forest divisions, shows that the State has an average elephant density of 0.34 per sq km. Bandipur Tiger Reserve with 1,116 elephants has accounted for the highest density of 0.96 per sq km followed by Nagarahole Tiger Reserve that has 831 elephants with a density of 0.93.

Similarly, BRT Tiger Reserve with 619 elephants accounts for a density of 0.69, while MM Hills Wildlife Sanctuary has a density of only 0.60 despite having 706 elephants.

The State Forest Department conducted the elephant population estimation exercise with technical support from Prof. R. Sukumar of the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru. The census exercise involved more than 3,400 personnel from across 32 forest divisions of the State.