Number of COVID-19 positive cases in Karnataka touches seven

Bengaluru/Kalaburagi

16 March 2020 01:27 IST

A woman became the seventh person in the State to test positive for COVID-19. She is the daughter of the 76-year-old who became the first person in India to die of COVID-19.

The Department of Health and Family Welfare stated that the 45-year-old woman tested positive on Sunday. Her condition is stable. Her father died on March 10 and it was later learnt that he tested positive for COVID-19. A total of four members, who came in contact with him and developed symptoms, had been quarantined in the ESIC Medical Complex. The samples of three others were found to be negative for COVID-19.

According to Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner B. Sharat, four persons, including a five-year-old boy and a staff nurse, who had been in direct contact with the 76-year-old man, were kept in a quarantine ward at ESIC Medical Complex on the outskirts of Kalaburagi as they developed some symptoms of COVID-19. Throat swabs and blood samples of all four were sent to National Institute of Virology in Bengaluru.

Advertising

Advertising

Minister for Health and Family Welfare B. Sriramulu had, on Saturday night, announced that three of the four quarantined patients had tested negative for COVID-19.

Mr. Sharat, who is also the District Magistrate, has imposed prohibitory orders. All public and private events that could attract people in large numbers, including religious carnivals such as jatras and urs, have been banned across the district to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Closure of bars

Mr. Sharat has also imposed ban on sale of all kinds of liquor and ordered closure of all bars and restaurants in the entire district. As per the order issued under Section 21 of The Karnataka Excise Act 1965, the prohibition will remain in force from midnight of March 15 till further orders.

According to a press release, as many as 56 primary contacts and 400 secondary contacts of the 76-year-old man have been identified. It also stated that community monitoring was taking place in a 3-km radius.