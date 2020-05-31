Number of COVID-19 deaths crosses 50 in Karnataka

Bengaluru

31 May 2020 22:48 IST

The total number of deaths in the State due to COVID-19 crossed the 50-mark on Sunday even as Karnataka reported 299 fresh cases — the highest for a day so far.

Two new deaths were confirmed. A media bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare stated that one of the deceased was a 50-year-old resident of Raichur district who had returned from Maharashtra on May 21 and was quarantined on the same day. He was diagnosed with SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Infection), severe pneumonia, sepsis, and respiratory failure. He was admitted to hospital on Thursday and died on Friday.

The other deceased was a 75-year-old man, who was a resident of a containment zone in Bidar district. He had shown symptoms of fever and breathlessness and had a history of hypertension. He was admitted to a private hospital on May 18 and passed away at his residence on Friday.

With this, the total number of COVID-19-related deaths stands at 51, while two patients have died because of non-COVID-19 causes.

New cases

The total number cases reported on Sunday was 299. Of them, 255 were people who came from other States and seven of them had a history of international travel.

The highest number of cases — 83 — was reported from Raichur district, while 44 cases were from Yadgir.

On Sunday, 221 patients were discharged from hospital. With this, the total number of cases in Karnataka stood at 1,218.

Meanwhile, three healthcare workers who were posted on duty at the COVID-19 isolation ward in Davangere tested positive for the infection. With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Davangere rose to 31.