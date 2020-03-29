Number of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka rises to 83

While five COVID-19 positive cases each were reported from Gouribidnur in Chickballapur and Nanjangud in Mysuru on Saturday, two new cases were detected in Udupi on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in Karnataka to 83. These include three deaths and five discharged patients.

The remaining 75 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals, and all of them are said to be stable.

The five primary contacts of P77 — a pharma company employee from Nanjangud — who tested positive on Saturday are aged between 21 and 42. All of them worked for the same company and have been isolated in a hospital in Mysuru.

One of the new cases confirmed on Sunday was a 35-year-old resident of Udupi, who had travelled to Dubai and arrived in Mangaluru on March 17. A 29-year-old from the same district, who had a history of travel to Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, also tested positive.

Of the total cases, 41 are from Bengaluru, eight from Chickballapur, and seven each from Uttara Kannada and Dakshina Kannada.

Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary (Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education), told The Hindu that “case to cluster transmission” had not begun in the State yet. “All five people from Nanjangud worked for the same pharma company and were in close contact with the employee who tested positive earlier,” he said.

“On Sunday, only two samples from our testing centres in the State showed a high viral load. This is some relief, and strict enforcement of quarantine will further help in containing the infection,” he said.

Contacts of COVID-19 patients who have completed a 14-day quarantine can obtain a medical certificate from government or private Ayurveda/allopathy doctors to rejoin duty, he added.

The Health Department has decided to isolate primary contacts of all the positive cases at government-run quarantine facilities and hospitals, depending on their condition. Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey, who issued an order in this regard, said that nearly 25% of the total positive cases were primary contacts. “So far, primary contacts who were asymptomatic were being quarantined in their homes. However, with most of them violating the quarantine protocol, the department has decided to compulsorily quarantine all primary contacts in government quarantine centres and hospitals,” the order stated.

The department has identified 1,095 primary contacts of the 83 positive cases. These include nearly 700 people who have completed the 14-day quarantine.

Those who have not completed this isolation are being classified into high-risk and low-risk patients. Those aged above 60 and who have co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, and HIV, and other immunocompromised persons fall in the high-risk group. They will be mandatorily quarantined in hospitals and other government quarantine centres.

Those with no health problems are being grouped as low-risk patients, and they will be isolated in hotels, hostels, guest houses and other centres identified by the government. Adequate spacing will be maintained in these centres, with a minimum capacity to house 50 patients.

CM’s appeal

Meanwhile, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa appealed to doctors to volunteer for the government’s COVID-19 telemedicine facility. They can join by giving a missed call to 080 47192219 or sign up on https://forms.gle/ TPbU7eZgazdxG9gS9.

NIMHANS has launched a toll-free helpline (080 46110007) for those who need counselling.