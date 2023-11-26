November 26, 2023 04:17 pm | Updated November 16, 2023 04:19 pm IST

Madenur dam went under water

The Mysore rulers planned and executed construction of Madenur dam. This was the first dam constructed across the Sharavathy river to generate power. This project displaced people settled in 70 villages, besides submerging vast forest land. Interestingly, the dam went under water following construction of Linganmakki dam. During summer, when the water level comes down, the old dam emerges out of the water.

Linganmakki dam and its impact

Within a few years after the Madenur dam, the State Government felt the need for another dam to tap the higher potential for generating power. This construction unleashed the second round of displacement and disappointment among the local people. People in 152 villages were disturbed by the project.

Impact on people in Sagar and Hosanagar taluks

The construction of dams and the large-scale displacement have left indelible impressions on the people of Sagar and Hosanagar taluks. Whenever two people meet for a casual chat in the region, the issue of displacement and the lack of facilities in their new place dominate the conversation. Even several decades after they were shifted, they continue to fight for relief.

Ferries provide connectivity

The construction of the dam left the local residents with no road connectivity to the taluk headquarters. The Department of Ports and Inland Water Transport has provided ferries to help people cross the Linganmakki dam backwaters. The ferries have helped devotees visit Sigandur Chowdeshwari temple, besides the local people travel to places nearby. However, the ferries are not operated at night.

What locals want from the government

People affected by the dams are of the opinion that the government did not fulfil their basic needs, though they sacrificed for the good of the State. Large-scale generation of power was possible because the local people moved out of their long-time abode. Even if a small portion of the amount earned by Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL) is earmarked for the benefit of the affected persons, they would have got proper relief, besides basic amenities.

