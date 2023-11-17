HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nuggets for In Focus page

November 17, 2023 11:08 am | Updated 11:08 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of silk from China on display in Delhi. There is an interesting story behind the origin of silk.

A file photo of silk from China on display in Delhi. There is an interesting story behind the origin of silk. | Photo Credit: KAMAL NARANG

Origin of silk in China

The production of silk, a natural protein fibre, typically made out of cocoons of silkworms, is believed to have originated in China a few thousand years ago, in early neolithic age, before reaching Japan and other parts of the globe.

Legends of silk production

Among the popular legends about the origin of silk is that a silkworm cocoon fell into the teacup of a queen in China, who stumbled upon the lustrous fibre when a long thread began to unroll from the cocoon that she was trying to extricate from her drink.

History of silk in India

Though Chinese are believed to have kept silk as a secret from the rest of the world for a long time, traders introduced silk cloth to India, where it gained immense popularity among the royalty and aristocracy.

Sericulture in Karnataka

While sericulture is known to have come to India through Buddhist monks, it was the 18th century ruler of Mysore Tipu Sultan, who introduced sericulture in Karnataka. Today, Karnataka is the country’s highest producer of silk with Mysore Silk even protected by a Geographical Indication (GI) tag.

Global spread of sericulture

Though sericulture remained a secret confined to China for several centuries after its discovery, historical accounts indicate that the technology to manufacture silk first reached Japan around 300 CE before spreading to other parts of the world, including the then Byzantine empire, Arab countries, and Western Europe.

Related Topics

Karnataka / agricultural research and technology / agriculture

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.