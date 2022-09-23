Nudi Habba in Kalaburagi from tomorrow

The district unit of the Sahitya Parishat has drawn up various cultural programmes on the occasion of Dasara

The district unit of Kannada Sahitya Parishat has planned to hold a nine-day Nudi Habba, a cultural event to demonstrate local art forms, from Sunday on the occasion of Dasara, at its Suvarna Sabha Bhavan in Kalaburagi.

Addressing a media conference at Kannada Bhavan here on Thursday, district president of Kannada Sahitya Parishat Vijayakumar Tegalatippi said that the entire nine-day programme was designed to accommodate cultural programmes for all age groups.

He said that the event will be the first of its kind in Kalaburagi.

“Cultural programmes will be held between 6 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. every day for seven days at Suvarna Sabha Bhavan in Kalaburagi. Senior artists, writers and intellectuals who have made significant contribution in the fields of art and literature will inaugurate the events every evening,” Mr. Tegalatippi said.

As per information he provided, the event will commence with Dasara Yuva Sambhrama to be inaugurated by winner of Kanaka Shri Award writer Swamirao Kulkarni, in the presence of Vijayanagar Sri Krishnadevaraya University professor Arun Kumar Lagashetty, Krishi Pandit Adinath Hira and others, on Sunday.

On Monday, folk artist Shivakumar Patil and troupe will present Tatvapada Bhajane. The next day, there will be music performances by Siddarth Chimmaidlai, Gopal Kulkarni, Shruit Joshi, C.S. Malipatil, Sujatha Swamy, Rumith Kamalapur, Ramesh Yalagi, Shravankumar Math and Suryakanth Dumma.

“The events for September 28 will be dedicated to senior citizens and many programmes that will interest the old will be organised. Some senior citizens who have made significant contribution to society in their field of work will be felicitated,” Mr. Tegalatippi said.

The programmes for September 29 will be for children where they will perform various forms of dances and render songs.

Apeksha Yadrami, Bhumika Devika, Suman Malakhedkar, Sristhi V. Patil, Ananya Goldsmith, Siri Mallabadi, Jeshta Kumari, Drithi Devani, Jyothi Yanagunti and others will showcase their talents on the day.

“September 30 will be dedicated to stand-up comedy. Renowned comedians Gundanna Diggi, Sharanu Desai, Shabhuling Bulla and Hanamant Kharjuri will perform. October 1 has been reserved for women. Various cultural competitions will be organised for them. On October 2, the cultural events will culminate with the performance of Bayalata by Babu Pujari,” Mr. Tegalatippi said.

Kannada Sahitya Parishat functionaries Shivaraj Andagi, Ravindra Kumar Bhantalli, Vinod Jenaveri, Rajendra Madabul and others were present.