NTCA seeks ‘factual report’ from govt. on temple fair inside Bandipur

The Hindu Bureau MYSURU:
November 11, 2022 19:04 IST

The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has requested the State government to furnish a factual status report to it on the annual temple fair inside Bandipur.

This follows a complaint by conservation activist Giridhar Kulkarni who drew the attention of the NTCA to the jathra of Beladakuppe Sri Mahadeshwara Swamy temple which is located in the core area of Bandipur tiger reserve.

Mr. Kulkarni submitted a representation to Harini Venugopal, Assistant Inspector General of Forests, NTCA, Bengaluru with clippings of new items which was published in the Mysuru edition of The Hindu on November 7, 2022.

Mr. Kulkarni had also pointed out that the temple was in the Hediyala range which is the core critical tiger habitat. Though the temple did not attract devotees in large numbers till a few years ago, their numbers have increased in the recent past. Besides, vehicles were being allowed inside the forests to visit the temple while the jathra held during ‘’Kartika Maasa’’ attracted tens of thousands of people, adding to disturbance and degradation of the wildlife habitat, Mr. Kulkarni had said in his representation.

The NTCA was also apprised of the extent of disturbance and the consequences of allowing people in such large numbers inside the core area of the national park and wanted curbs to limit the numbers.

The temple jathra is slated to be held from November 20 to 23 this year.

