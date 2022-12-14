NTCA seeks action against illegal resorts in BRT Tiger Reserve

December 14, 2022 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - MYSURU

The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) which carried out a site inspection at the BRT Tiger Reserve in Chamarajanagar district, has identified presence of illegal resorts, homestays, lodges and hotels in the sanctuary enclosure and has called for legal action against the violators.

This follows a complaint by conservation activist Giridhar Kulkarni of Belagavi who had flagged the presence of commercial outlets in the BRT Tiger Reserve enclosure. The NTCA conducted a three-day site visit during November and Assistant Inspector General of Forests Harini Venugopal submitted a detailed report calling for corrective measures.

The report, based on discussions with the field authorities of BRT Tiger Reserve and property owners, said that commercial operations of homestays and resorts without approval was a violation of the provisions of the notified BRT Tiger Reserve Wildlife Sanctuary Eco Sensitive Zone and other related provisions under the Environmental Protection Act, 1986.

It was also in violation of the Supreme Court orders of September 16, 2002 that there should not be any change in the land pattern for the next 50 years inside protected areas, said the report.

Underlining various provisions of the law that were flouted in the commercial operations of homestays etc, the NTCA recommended to the Field Director, BRT Tiger Reserve, to convene a meeting of the monitoring committee and review the matter on a case-wise basis with regard to violations by each property owner and take legal action accordingly.

The NTCA also referred to the Upa Lokayukta’s directives dated February 27, 2018, to the State government to remove the encroachments and conduct joint surveys to identify the forest lands on which unauthorised cultivation was on and also where several resorts have come up. The NTCA directed the BRT officials to pursue with the Revenue Department an early submission of the joint survey report so that it emerges as a supporting document to take legal action against the encroachers.

The report also noted that areas where the constructions have come up was an ‘’extremely important’’ elephant habitat and part of the Nilgiri Biosphere reserve, and so the monitoring committee should take into cognisance the orders of the High Court of Karnataka which had directed that all commercial activities in the elephant corridors should be regulated.

The site inspection also noted that in the case of a resort being run ostensibly to help the tribals, a water retention structure has been constructed without permission from the Forest Department and in violation of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Mr. Kulkarni said when the human-wildlife conflict mitigation is a major challenge to the State, the government should take the recommendation of the NTCA seriously and take immediate action against the violators to safeguard the BRT Tiger Reserve which is also an important elephant habitat.