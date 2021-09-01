NSUI told to hold functions with photos of Indira, Rajiv Gandhi

Bengaluru

New Karnataka NSUI president Kirthi Ganesh takes oath

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday told National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) leaders not to hold any party function without photographs of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and her son and former Prime Minister late Rajiv Gandhi, who contributed to the growth of NSUI and youth empowerment in the country.

Indira Gandhi was responsible for the establishment of the NSUI unit of the Congress in 1971, and it was Rajiv Gandhi who promoted the youth movement by reducing the voting age for elections from 21 to 18.

Speaking at a function organised to mark the oath-taking ceremony of newly elected NSUI president Kirthi Ganesh and others at the party office here, Mr. Shivakumar told all NSUI leaders to enrol at least 1,000 new members. “You are not fit to be called NSUI leaders if you fail to do this,” he said, asking the State unit to enrol 75,000 new members this year. He told the NSUI leaders to follow the “four Ds” — dream, desire, dedication, and discipline — to become Congress leaders.