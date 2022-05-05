NSUI stages protest

Shivamogga district unit of the National Students Union of India (NSUI) staged a protest in Shivamogga on Thursday demanding the dismissal of Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan from the Cabinet over allegations of corruption in the recruitment of police sub-inspectors.

A few protesters were clad in police uniforms and carried suitcases to show corruption in the recruitment of police officers. They raised slogans against the BJP government and Ministers in the Cabinet. Alleging that Mr. Ashwath Narayan’s relative was involved in the deal, they demanded that the Minister be sacked from the Cabinet.

The protesters alleged that the government was protecting the corrupt and punishing the youth by forcing them to write the exam again.

Office-bearers of NSUI Charan, Harshit, S.N. Vijay Kumar and others led the protest.