NSUI stages protest opposing SAIL’s decision to shut down VISP unit

The protesters demanded that the Centre invest funds for the revival of the plant, instead of closing it.

February 06, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga district unit of National Students Union of India (NSUI), on Monday, February 6, staged a protest in Shivamogga opposing the Steel Authority of India Limited’s (SAIL) decision to close Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Plant in Bhadravathi.

The protesters demanded that the Centre invest funds for the revival of the plant, instead of closing it. For decades, the plant had offered jobs to thousands of people. The move to close the plant had hit hundreds of families, depending on it, the protesters said.

District Congress Committee president H.S. Sundaresh, K.B. Prasanna Kumar, former MLA, Congress leaders Ramesh Hegde, NSUI leaders Ravi, Charan and others led the protest.

