NSUI members stage protest

Members of Shivamogga district unit of NSUI, student wing of Congress, staged a protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Shivamogga on Friday demanding the withdrawal of the suspension of Bhadravati MLA B.K. Sangameshwara.

The protesters said the BJP government “misused official machinery” and registered cases against the MLA and his family members. The MLA was upset with the developments and he exhibited his anger in a protest in the Legislative Assembly, by taking out his shirt.

The Speaker has suspended him from the session for a week. “The Speaker’s action has taken away the MLA’s right to attend the session, where he will represent people of his constituency”, the protesters said.

They demanded the withdrawal of the suspension and the withdrawal of the cases registered against him and his family members. State NSUI vice-president K. Chetan, Youth Congress leader Madhusudan and others led the protest.