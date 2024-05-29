GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NSUI members blacken nameboard of Savarkar on Yelahanka flyover

Published - May 29, 2024 12:15 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
NSUI members hang a banner that reads ‘Bhagat Singh Flyover’ over the signboard of ‘Veer Savarkar Flyover’ in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

NSUI members hang a banner that reads ‘Bhagat Singh Flyover’ over the signboard of ‘Veer Savarkar Flyover’ in Bengaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: pti

Another political tussle between the Congress and the BJP unfolded on Tuesday (May 28), the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Veer Savarkar, as three members of the National Students’ Union of India blackened his name on a board put up on the Yelahanka flyover.

Lakshya Raj, Nishchay Gowda, and Naveen, along with others, staged a protest demanding that the name on the board should be replaced with that of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. While traffic was disrupted, the three blackened Savarkar’s name with ink.

The police rushed to the spot, detained and brought them to the station. Based on a complaint by BBMP officials, the police registered an FIR.

Condemning the incident, Yelahanaka MLA S.R. Vishwanath and his supporters staged a protest demanding strict action against the trio. The protestors demanded a detailed investigation and the arrest of those involved in the incident. They warned of observing a bandh if the government failed to act. The police have now been deployed at the spot.

Meanwhile, BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra alleged that the Congress government was trying to divert public attention from its failures. Condemning the incident of “using one freedom fighter to insult another freedom fighter”, he said the NSUI members had insulted both towering personalities.

