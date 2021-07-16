NSUI Karnataka unit gets new office-bearers

Bengaluru

16 July 2021 23:58 IST

Kirthi Ganesh N.G. has been appointed president of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), Karnataka unit, with immediate effect.

Jayander Shahi, Prajwal Goudar, and Prakhyath M.P. have been appointed as vice-presidents of the State unit of the NSUI by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, said a release issued by AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal.

Advertising

Advertising