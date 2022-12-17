NSUI demands restoration of scholarships, free bus passes in Yadgir

December 17, 2022 04:55 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST - Yadgir

Hundreds of students under the banner of National Students Union of India (NSUI) held a protest outside the government degree college in Yadgir on December 17 demanding restoration of scholarships from classes 1 to 8, and from pre-university to degree level.

Students, led by NSUI district unit president Honnesh and secretary Sanjaykumar Kavali, shouted slogans against the Union and State Governments for denying scholarships and free bus passes. They accused both the governments of neglecting students from primary to degree level. Whatever benefits given to them by previous governments were either withdrawn or delayed by the BJP government, they alleged.

Government also failed to provide notebooks, shoes, bags, and uniforms to students despite several reminders.

“The government is indirectly snatching the rights of students, particularly from Schedule Castes and Scheduled Tribes and other backward communities, to get education and a career,” a student said.