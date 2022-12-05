NSUI declares bandh in all universities on December 17

December 05, 2022 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka’s National Students Union of India (NSUI), a student wing of the Congress, has decided to observe a boycott and bandh across all universities and affiliated colleges on December 17, opposing the “apathy” of the State government towards problems faced by students.

ADVERTISEMENT

The student strike would flag issues related to delayed announcement of results by universities of Bengaluru, especially Bengaluru Central University, unorganised and unscientific implementation of the National Education Policy, delay in granting scholarships, free bus pass, among other issues, said NSUI State unit president Kirthi Ganesh.

Under the pre-matric, post-matric and merit-cum-means scholarship for the year 2022-23, “not a single rupee has been deposited into accounts,” claimed Mr. Ganesh. Another concern was the delay in results that has left students ineligible for scholarships for no fault of theirs, the NSUI leader said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US