NSUI declares bandh in all universities on December 17

December 05, 2022 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka’s National Students Union of India (NSUI), a student wing of the Congress, has decided to observe a boycott and bandh across all universities and affiliated colleges on December 17, opposing the “apathy” of the State government towards problems faced by students.

The student strike would flag issues related to delayed announcement of results by universities of Bengaluru, especially Bengaluru Central University, unorganised and unscientific implementation of the National Education Policy, delay in granting scholarships, free bus pass, among other issues, said NSUI State unit president Kirthi Ganesh.

Under the pre-matric, post-matric and merit-cum-means scholarship for the year 2022-23, “not a single rupee has been deposited into accounts,” claimed Mr. Ganesh. Another concern was the delay in results that has left students ineligible for scholarships for no fault of theirs, the NSUI leader said.

