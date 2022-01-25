NSS volunteers collect 300 bags of rice, donate 101 bags to Siddharoodh Mutt

Chairman of Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti handing over 101 bags of rice collected by NSS volunteers of JG College of Commerce to Siddharoodh Mutt in Hubballi on Monday in the presence of Sri Mallikarjun Swami of Murughat Mutt.

25 January 2022 21:51 IST

The initiative, Ondu Mushti Akki, was taken up by J.G. College of Commerce of Hubballi

Amid the pandemic, NSS volunteers from a Hubballi college have set an example for others to emulate by collecting over 300 bags of rice to be given as donation to mutts, old age homes and organisations to feed the needy. On Monday, they donated 101 bags of rice to Siddharoodh Mutt in Hubballi.

The initiative, Ondu Mushti Akki (A fistful of rice), was taken up by volunteers of National Service Scheme (NSS) from J.G. College of Commerce in Hubballi and over 300 bags of rice were collected in a span of 11 days. The rice donated to Siddharoodh Mutt on Monday was for dasoha (mass feeding).

In a simple function on Monday, Chairman of Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti handed over the 101 bags of rice to the Siddharoodh Mutt Trust Committee in the presence of Sri Mallikarjun Swami of Murugha Mutt, Dharwad.

Director of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited Mallikarjun Savakar, Director of KLE Society Shankranna Munavalli, NSS coordinator of Karnatak University M.B. Dalapati and others were present.

According to principals of the PU and Degree sections of the college, S.A. Gani and D.V. Honagannavar, respectively, the initiative taken up by the NSS volunteers from January 10 to 20 saw the collection of over 300 bags of rice. Members of the alumni association of the college also contributed.

NSS coordinators V.S. Kattimath and Magalene Cruze set up eight student teams for the purpose. Students, led by team leaders Meenakshi, Naveen Hugar, Adarsh Hubballi, Adarshgouda M., Hrishikesh Manvi, Sudeep Kundaragi, Pooja, Raju Pawar, Mallikarjun Sannagoudar andSachin Subbannavar, contacted parents of students, philanthropists and friends and convinced them of the need to donate for the cause.

The plan is to donate the remaining bags of rice to Moorusavir Mutt, Sai Mandir, Manu Samiti of Dharwad, Kalyanapur Mutt of Kundgol, schools for visually challenged, destitute homes and orphanages in the surroundings.