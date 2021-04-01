NSS to be mandatory in colleges from 2021–22

Bengaluru

01 April 2021 23:53 IST

Introduction of the National Service Scheme (NSS) will become mandatory in all private and aided colleges in the State from the coming academic year (2021–22), said Sports and Youth Empowerment Minister K.C. Narayana Gowda.

After a meeting here, Mr. Gowda told presspersons that the country would be celebrating the 75th year of Independence in 2021–22 and to mark the occasion, the NSS would be made mandatory in all colleges in the State. A sum of ₹13 crore would be availed of by the State from the Centre for providing facilities to NSS volunteers, he said.

Bangalore University has been given the responsibility of selecting students and training them to participate as NSS volunteers in the Republic Day celebrations.

Advertising

Advertising

The University of Mysore and the Rani Channamma University have been given the responsibility of conducting youth festival in 2021–22, he said. The Minister said training would be imparted to 10 lakh students in livelihood skills during 2021–22.

The NSS was launched in 1969 to mark the birth centenary of Mahatma Gandhi by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.