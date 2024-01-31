NSRCEL IIM Bangalore and SIDBI launch pre-seed deep tech accelerator fund for start-ups in deep tech and emerging businesses area

January 31, 2024 09:00 am | Updated 09:00 am IST - Bengaluru

IIM Bangalore’s NSRCEL and SIDBI have collaborated to establish a pre-seed fund, specifically for start-ups in the deep tech and emerging businesses area. The MoU signed between the two organizations laid the foundation for a multi-year relationship to nurture startups and lead them towards scaling up their business activities.

Over the past twenty years, NSRCEL has been supporting early-stage ventures in India, incubating more than 1600 start-ups and mentoring many more. The organization’s singular focus has been on supporting founders who are building disruptive solutions in their early stages. It provides support to startups and entrepreneurs through various programs, including incubation, mentorship, and educational initiatives. The center aims to create an ecosystem that nurtures and accelerates the growth of early-stage ventures, said a release.

“We are thrilled to embark on this transformative journey with SIDBI, a partnership that echoes our commitment to fostering innovation and empowering the entrepreneurial spirit. Together, we aim to cultivate a robust ecosystem for deep-tech and emerging ventures, driving positive change and creating lasting impact. With this initiative, NSRCEL is not only marking its dedication to supporting start-ups but also venturing into direct investment, amplifying our role in shaping the future of entrepreneurship”, said Anand Sri Ganesh, CEO of NSRCEL.

ADVERTISEMENT

SIDBI, set up on 2nd April 1990 under an Act of Indian Parliament, acts as the Principal Financial Institution for Promotion, Financing and Development of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) sector as well as for co-ordination of functions of institutions engaged in similar activities.

To support the “India of Tomorrow” and early-stage start-ups in impact areas SIDBI has partnered with the leading incubators of the country, for seed funding of such start-ups. The seed fund corpus will support tech start-ups in healthcare, sustainability, defence innovations, rural impact and R&D driven start-ups.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.