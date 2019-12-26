NSG wants Mudhol hounds in their service

The National Security Guard (NSG), the country’s premier counter-terrorism force, is seeking services of Mudhol hound, the native canine breed, for security of the country. The NSG wants puppies of Mudhol hounds, being raised at the Canine Research and Information Centre (CRIC) in Mudhol taluk of Bagalkot district.

Special qualities

This lean yet sturdy-looking dog has already found acceptance in Indian armed forces for its obedience, intelligence, and strong sniffing ability to search for explosives and drugs. Now, the NSG has evinced interest in raising these dogs for similar activities for enhancing its security services.

According to Mahesh Dodamani, the head of the CRIC, the NSG has asked for four puppies which they want to raise initially to test their ability.

The centre has around 45 puppies and NSG authorities are expected to visit the centre for collecting the puppies of their choice.

Since the centre is the only such place in the country where Mudhol hounds are raised, it has been raising puppies for defence forces and for general buyers who use these dogs either for security or as pets. Talking about the unique qualities of the native breed, Dr. Dodmani said this breed, since low in weight and has elongated legs, runs faster than any other dog.

The dog could run at the speed of around 50 km/hour, and could sniff any object from the distance of 3 km, he said. Considering these abilities and its obedience, Indian Army has already inducted some these dogs by providing nine-month training at the Remount Veterinary Corp in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

Already in service

The dogs inducted into service are working in borders areas of India, including Kashmir and Rajasthan. Besides the armed forces, even police departments of States such as Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan have taken Mudhol dogs for security.

“The Army is already using dogs of breeds such as Labrador, German Shepherd, and Belgian Shepherd for security purpose. Mudhol hound is better compared with these dogs in sniffing and running abilities, which is why the armed forces are looking for this breed for security operations,” Dr. Dodmani said.

He said with this native breed going to offer its services to the NSG also, it is another feather in the cap of the centre.