NSDC and VTU sign MoU for integrated skill development programmes

With an aim to introduce cutting-edge skill programmes, bridging the gap between academia and industry, and to revolutionise higher education and skill development in the country, the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Thursday.

The collaboration marks a significant step towards strengthening the higher education landscape by integrating skill development programmes tailored to meet the demands of the 21stcentury job market. The partnership aims to establish Skill Hub centres in over 150 engineering colleges affiliated with VTU and set up Centres of Excellence (CoE) in select engineering colleges.

Through these initiatives, the aim is to enrol 240 students per college in the future skills programme under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojna (PMKVY), the flagship scheme of Skill India Mission.

Ved Mani Tiwari, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of NSDC, International, said, “This partnership with VTU is a landmark moment in our mission to future-proof India’s youth. By integrating advanced skill programs into the academic framework, we aim to bridge the gap between education and industry, ensuring our young talent is prepared to excel in the global marketplace,” he said.

“This collaboration enhances the employability of India’s youth while fostering a culture of innovation and excellence. It empowers them to lead in fields such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning and Robotics, driving the future of technology and industry. Together, we are setting the stage for a new era of workforce readiness and innovation,” he added.

Vidya Shankar. S., Vice Chancellor of VTU-Belagavi said “This partnership with NSDC will empower our students with industry-relevant skills, ensuring they are future-ready. Together, we are creating pathways for our students to excel in fields such as AI, Machine Learning, and Robotics, setting a new benchmark in higher education,” he explained.