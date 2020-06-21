Nrupatunga University gets Governor’s nod

Governor Vajubhai Vala has given his assent to the Karnataka State Universities and Certain Other Law (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 for establishing Nrupatunga University by upgrading the Government Science College, located on Nrupatunga Road in Bengaluru.
The ordinance amended the Karnataka State Universities Act, 2000, and split the name Shivajinagar into two “Shivaji Nagar”. Nrupatunga University falls in Shivaji Nagar Assembly constituency in the city. In respect to the university, the Dean will be called Director of Schools, and various “faculty” will be called “schools”. Till now, the term “school” was used only in central and private universities.
The ordinance empowered the government to appoint Vice-Chancellors to Maharani Cluster University, Bengaluru, and Mandya University, Mandya. It also renamed Bengaluru Central University as Bengaluru City University. A few days ago, the Cabinet cleared these proposals and sent them to Raj Bhavan, as the State legislature was not in session.
