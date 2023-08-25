HamberMenu
Nrupatunga Cluster University VC urges Karnataka government not to scrap NEP-2020

He has presented his arguments against scrapping NEP 2020 in a letter to the Karnataka government

August 25, 2023 10:29 am | Updated 10:30 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of a classroom. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced that Karnataka would scrap implementation of NEP-2020 from the coming academic year, and a committee would be formed to frame a State Education Policy. 

A file photo of a classroom. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced that Karnataka would scrap implementation of NEP-2020 from the coming academic year, and a committee would be formed to frame a State Education Policy.  | Photo Credit: Photo for representation only

Prof. Srinivasa S. Balli, Vice-Chancellor, Nrupatunga Cluster University, Bengaluru has extended support to National Education Policy (NEP), 2020.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced that Karnataka would scrap implementation of NEP-2020 from the coming academic year, and a committee would be formed to frame a Karnataka State Education Policy. 

In a letter to the Higher Education Minister and the Karnataka State Higher Education Council, Prof. Balli said NEP-2020 gives importance to education in mother tongue, while continuing the three-language policy. “The freedom to choose another language, along with Kannada, has been given to students,” he said.

Prof. Balli expressed concern over students who have already got admission under NEP-2020 and said the policy change would put their future at risk. 

“If all the other States have NEP, and Karnataka has its own policy, then there will be an academic gap between Karnataka and other States. There are high chances of our students migrating to other States, even as students from other States not showing interest to come to Karnataka for their education,” he said. 

