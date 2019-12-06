NRN inaugurates centre to promote safety in workplaces

Expressing concern over workplace safety Infosys founder and Chairman Emeritus N.R. Narayana Murthy said here on Friday that there were 4,674 deaths at workplaces in India as per 2017 figures — the latest available data on the subject. He was speaking after inaugurating the N. Krishnamurthy Centre for Workplace Safety and Health (CWSH) at the National Institute of Engineering (NIE) in the city.

Mr. Murthy said of the 4,674 who lost their lives, nearly 950 deaths took place at construction sites. And if one were to count the number of people disabled due to accidents at workplace, then it meant looking at numbers that are almost 10 times the above figures, he added. He welcomed the new centre that would function as an autonomous unit of NIE. The Centre is the first of its kind in the State and has been founded and funded by N. Krishnamurthy, an alumnus, former faculty of NIE, and is currently a consultant on safety and structures in Singapore.

Referring to Prof. Krishnamurthy, the IT czar said he was fortunate to have been taught by the former and hence remembered many more civil engineering concepts than electrical engineering in which he graduated. “Civil engineering subjects were common across most branches till the 4th year in the 1960s,” Mr. Murthy added.

“Prof. Krishnamurthy has proven himself to be a great teacher not only in NIE but also in many institutions in USA and Singapore. His passion to promote workplace safety and health through his Centre for Workplace Safety and Health at NIE is praiseworthy and should inspire the younger generation,” he added.

A memorandum of understanding was also signed by NIE and the new centre that envisions to instil much-needed awareness of dangers in the workplace and knowledge of significance and safeguards to eliminate and manage them. The centre will conduct training on various aspects of workplace safety in Mysuru and elsewhere and also include other activities to promote awareness.

The centre will also team up with other like-minded organisations in India to help improve safety in all workplaces, conduct seminars at regional, national and international levels and provide consultancy services for safety management on campus at sites outside.

Prof. Krishnamurthy, Srinath Bhatni, president, NIE Board of Management, D. Sudhanva, secretary, N. Suresh, Dean (Academics), NIE, and others were present.