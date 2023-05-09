ADVERTISEMENT

NRIs travel to State to cast votes

May 09, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

While a few are coming in specifically for voting, some others have integrated the dates with their annual visit to the country

Jahnavi T R
Jahnavi T.R.

Kishore Chandra Prasad, surgeon | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Non-Resident India (NRI) voters are flying into the country this time to perform their voting duty. NRIs from Canada, Turkey, Indonesia, UAE, and Singapore have come down to the State to cast their votes on Wednesday. 

Kishore Chandra Prasad is a 70-year-old doctor who is now in Dubai. This is the third time he will be travelling to Mangaluru to vote. “From the time I was in college until now, I have never missed an election. I had come down to vote during the two elections since 2014,” he said. When asked about his expectations from the new government, he said that he hopes for lesser corruption within the system.  

Many such visitors took to social media to announce that they had travelled for election while also declaring their allegiance to leaders and parties. “Bengaluru, Here I come to vote!” tweeted Karthik Ganesh Bhat, who travelled from Vancouver in Canada via Japan.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

His post garnered a lot of appreciation for his commitment to voting. “This is absolutely inspiring. Your commitment for India is exemplary,” a user commented. 

While a few are coming in specifically for voting, some others have integrated the dates with their annual visit to the country. “I fly to the country once every one or two years to visit my family. This time I planned my leaves so that I can be here to vote. Voting is a privilege we should not miss,” said Namitha. K., who travelled from Indonesia to Mysuru. 

The NRIs opined that there should be something similar to postal ballot services so that they get to vote in every election without spending money. “I tell my patients to go to India and vote, but they are reluctant as they would have to incur expenditure. There are a lot of Indians here and a facility to vote from here would be helpful for them,” Dr. Prasad said.  

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US