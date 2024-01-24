NRIs should approach Indian authorities through adoption agencies in country of their residence for certificate for inter-country adoption: Karnataka High Court

January 24, 2024 10:22 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

Non-resident Indians (NRIs) will have to knock on the doors of adoption authorities in the foreign country in which they are residing to seek communication to the Indian authorities for issuance of No Objection Certificate (NOC) and Conformity Certificate (CC) for inter-country adoption of a child even though the child is adopted in India under the provisions of the Hindu Adoption and Maintenance Act, 1956, said the High Court of Karnataka.

Justice M. Nagaprasanna passed the order while disposing of a petition filed by a childless couple, a Germany-based NRI man and his wife, who is at present in India.

Petitioners’ complaint

The petitioners had complained that Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) of Union Ministry of Women and Child Development, Government of India, has not issued NOC and CC to them even though they had communicated to CARA in June 2023 about completion of all other statutory requirements in terms of Adoption Regulations, 2022, for Inter-country Relative Adoption. The petitioners had pointed that the norm mandates that NOC and CC have to issued within 10 days from receipt of communication.

However, the court told the petitioners that as per the norms agreed amongst the counties in the Hague Convention of 1993 on Protection of Children and Co-operation in Respect of Inter-country Adoption, and the Adoption Regulations-2022 enacted by India under the provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection) Act.

As per the Hague Convention and the Regulations-22, the Regulation any Hindu prospective adoptive parents habitually residing abroad may contact the authorised foreign adoption agency in case of Hague Convention ratified countries for forwarding the request to the country from which the child is being adopted, the court said.

In Germany

In the present case, the court said that the petitioners, who have already secured adoption verification certificate from the district magistrate, Chickballapur, as per the regulations, will have to approach the adoption agency in Germany for sending further communication to CARA in India for inter-country adoption and it is only on receipt of communication from adoption agency from Germany that the CARA can take further action from issuance of NOC and CC, the court said.

The High Court also pointed out that the apex court had made it clear that statutory requirements in cases of adoption cannot be interfered with by the writ courts.

