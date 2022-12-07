NRIs, people in security forces can register during revision of electoral rolls in Karnataka

December 07, 2022 03:07 pm | Updated 03:07 pm IST - MYSURU

The Mysuru district administration has appealed to Non-Resident Indians (NRI) and people from the district who are employed in various security-related services to register themselves as voters during the ensuing revision of electoral rolls, which is set to conclude on December 8.

NRIs, who are outside the country for studies, employment or other reasons, but not possessing the citizenship of any other country, can enroll as voters by providing the address given in their passports in Form 6A.

People in the armed forces of the Indian Union, those serving in a force to which the Army Act 1950 applies (Assam Rifles, CRPF, BSF, ITBP, SSB, NSG, GREF in BRO, CISF), those employed under the Government of India in a post outside India, or member of an armed police force of a State serving outside the State have also been advised to enrol as voters by the office of Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru, who is also the District Election Officer.

The wife of a ‘service voter’, if she is ordinarily residing with him, shall also be eligible to enrol in the part meant for Service Voters in the constituency concerned. However, the facility is not available to the husband of a female service voter under the existing law.

The special revision of electoral rolls 2023, which is under way in Mysuru district, is scheduled to conclude on December 8. People may verify the publication of integrated draft electoral roll, add their names to the voters’ list, correct the information, delete their names from the voters’ list or get it transferred to their respective voting constituencies.

Applications, along with necessary documents, should be submitted to their respective booth-level officer. Applications may also be submitted online by downloading Voters’ Helpline app from Google Play Store, or by logging on to https://www.nvsp.in/. For assistance, people may reach out to Voter Helpline’s toll-free number 1950.

The Mysuru district administration has carried out a campaign to enroll new voters aged above 18 years to prepare the voters’ list ahead of the next Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.