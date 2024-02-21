NRI policy for non-resident Kannadigas on the anvil

February 21, 2024 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - BENGALURU

IT, Biotechnology and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge on Wednesday informed the Legislative Assembly that the government will come out with an NRI policy to build sustainable linkages between the State and non-resident Kannadigas living in various countries.

More than a dozen NRIs from Karnataka watched the proceedings of the House from the visitors’ gallery. Mr. Kharge said the government has already prepared a draft and a fine blueprint would be prepared soon.

Noting the remittances from NRIs, he said the government would not only attract investments from NRIs but also offer them various opportunities to serve the State. Ashok Rai (Congress) demanded the setting up of a separate corporation for looking after the interest of the NRIs.

Various ministers spoke on the occasion and recalled the contributions of NRIs to the State.

