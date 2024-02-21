ADVERTISEMENT

NRI policy for non-resident Kannadigas on the anvil

February 21, 2024 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

IT&BT Minister Priyank Kharge speaking during the Legislative Assembly session in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

IT, Biotechnology and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge on Wednesday informed the Legislative Assembly that the government will come out with an NRI policy to build sustainable linkages between the State and non-resident Kannadigas living in various countries.

More than a dozen NRIs from Karnataka watched the proceedings of the House from the visitors’ gallery. Mr. Kharge said the government has already prepared a draft and a fine blueprint would be prepared soon.

Noting the remittances from NRIs, he said the government would not only attract investments from NRIs but also offer them various opportunities to serve the State. Ashok Rai (Congress) demanded the setting up of a separate corporation for looking after the interest of the NRIs.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Various ministers spoke on the occasion and recalled the contributions of NRIs to the State.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US