‘NRF can help create a robust ecosystem of research and innovation’

The former ISRO Chairman K. Kasturirangan delivering his address at the sixth convocation of the Central University of Karnataka in Kalaburagi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

National Research Foundation has come into existence as part of the National Education Policy 2020

Stating that putting in place a robust ecosystem of research and innovation as one of the key elements for realising a large and vibrant economy that could sustain for a long time, the former Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) K. Kasturirangan has said that the National Research Foundation (NRF), which came into existence as part of implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020), will help nurture a vibrant research ecosystem through adequate funding, mentoring and careful monitoring.

“The present inadequacies are very much evident through the low number of researchers in India which compares very unfavourably with the other top 10 economies in the world, with all the attendant impacts on publication, patent applications and industrial growth involving indigenous technologies. NEP 2020 highlights the critical need to better manage research at all levels. The NRF is born out of the felt need to increase the quantum and scope of quality research across all disciplines and to create a much larger workforce for trained researchers within the country,” he said, while delivering his address at the sixth Convocation of the Central University of Karnataka at Kadaganchi near Kalaburagi on Wednesday.

After his brief admiration of Kalaburagi’s multicultural tradition and its historical importance, Dr. Kasturirangan, who was the Chairman of the Drafting Committee of NEP 2020, dedicated much of his convocation address highlighting the key aspects of NEP 2020.

Gold medal winners posing for a photo with the former ISRO Chairman K. Kasturirangan at the convocation in Kalaburagi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

“NEP 2020 has given considerable attention to teachers, to their initial preparation, conditions of work and their continuous professional development, while charging them with the critical responsibility of translating the vision of the new policy into outcomes for students, for society and for the country. In this context, the policy calls for a complete overhaul of our teacher education system, which is one of the crucial connections between higher education and school education,” he said.

Stressing on the importance of integrating knowledge education with vocational education and skill development, the scientist said that India can become the skill capital of the world, at least in some areas, if around 40,000 colleges and a 1,000 universities provide vocational education using innovative models that involve hands-on experience to students.

Sharing his own experiences at ISRO, he said that life can teach more from a failure than a success.

“After the successive failures of the launch of the first two Augmented Satellites Launch Vehicles (ASLV), a sense of despondency overtook us. We did not allow this setback to override our resolve to succeed. By carrying out critical analysis and the associated follow-up steps to understand and address the problems, we paved the way for the success of the present generation of PSLVs and GSLVs,” he said.

Central University Vice-Chancellor Battu Satyanarayana, Registrar Basavaraj Donur and Controller of Examination B.R. Kerur were among the dignitaries present.

Various degrees were awarded to students who have passed the relevant examinations in the last two academic years after the fifth convocation. As many as 69 students were honoured with gold medals for their excellent academic performances.