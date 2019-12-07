‘NRC will affect every citizen’

Criticising Union Home Minister Amit Shah for saying that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) would be applied across the country, KPCC spokesperson S.M. Patil Ganihar has said that NRC is going to trouble not only Muslims, but also the majority community.

“Some people have made the wrong assumption that NRC is meant to target only Muslims in the country. But in reality, it is going to affect every Indian citizen. The NRC being implemented in Assam has already proved that of over 19 lakh people removed from the list, over 13 lakh are non-Muslims. So, non-Muslims should not assume that NRC will not create any problem for them”, he said.

Addressing presspersons on Saturday, he called upon people of all sections of the society to sternly oppose the implementation of NRC in the country.

Mr. Ganihar said that the major concerns before the country are sharply rising unemployment, dipping GDP and economic slowdown. “But the BJP government is trying to divert public attention. Instead of addressing these issues first, it is raising the NRC issue which is not going to help any citizen.”

Questioning the logic behind implementing NRC across the country, he wondered why such a step is being planned when NRCin Assam has failed to meet the objective of identifying illegal migrants of Bangladesh.

“After spending crores of rupees and deploying huge human resources, the government has excluded some 19 lakh persons from the NRC. Now, the Assam government is raising its voice against the NRC by calling the entire exercise as unscientific. When such is the case with one State, what will happen if this exercise is implemented all over the country which has over 135 crore population”, Mr. Ganihar asked. If the objective of the government is to identify only illegal migrants, then it can be achieved using police and intelligence machinery. For that, NRC is not required at all, he said.

He demanded the Union government to first clarify how it plans to implement NRC while there are several confusions prevailing in the minds of the common people and creating a fear psychosis among them.