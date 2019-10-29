‘NRC is a political gimmick to consolidate Hindu votes’

Accusing the BJP of trying to create a fear psychosis among Muslims by announcing the implementation of NRC across the country, MLC and Congress leader C.M. Ibrahim called the proposal a mere political gimmick to consolidate Hindu votes.

Addressing presspersons on Monday, he asserted that people of the Muslim community need not to fear as leaders such as him are with them. Questioning the objective behind implementing NRC, he asked what was a better document than the Aadhar card to prove anyone’s Indian citizenship. “With the objective of targeting Muslims, NRC was implemented in Assam, but post-survey they found that majority of those excluded from NRC were non-Muslims. Thus the entire process has only boomeranged,” he said.

Mr. Ibrahim said that he would be conducting a tour of the State to educate the Muslim community on NRC and eradicate any fear.

Referring to floods in the North Karnataka region, Mr. Ibrahim criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not mentioning the issue in the weekly radio programme ‘Mann ki baat’, let alone visiting the State to see condition of the flood affected. He said that the flood situation has been managed in the worst way in the State by the BJP both at the State and Centre.

Stating that bank fraud increased during the BJP rule, he claimed that ₹2.03 lakh crore worth bank fraud was being reported in the country today.

When BJP promised to distribute ₹15 lakh to each citizen of India by bringing back black money, people asked where is the money. “Today, people are saying we don’t want your ₹15 lakh, just give us back our savings,” he said.