ADVERTISEMENT

NPS employees’ association ends dharna

January 02, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The State Government NPS Employees’ Association, which had been sitting on dharna seeking scrapping of the New Pension Scheme and reverting to the Old Pension Scheme, withdrew the dharna on Monday after Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar assured them that a decision will be taken after an extended discussion during the Budget session. A note from the association president Shantharam said that the dharna had succeeded in raising public and political awareness against NPS. It said that dharna had also succeeded in getting assurance from Congress leaders to include the scrapping of NPS in its election manifesto while Janata Dal (Secular) has announced that it would scrap NPS within three months of coming power. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US