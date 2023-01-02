HamberMenu
NPS employees’ association ends dharna

January 02, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The State Government NPS Employees’ Association, which had been sitting on dharna seeking scrapping of the New Pension Scheme and reverting to the Old Pension Scheme, withdrew the dharna on Monday after Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar assured them that a decision will be taken after an extended discussion during the Budget session. A note from the association president Shantharam said that the dharna had succeeded in raising public and political awareness against NPS. It said that dharna had also succeeded in getting assurance from Congress leaders to include the scrapping of NPS in its election manifesto while Janata Dal (Secular) has announced that it would scrap NPS within three months of coming power. 

