Karnataka

NPR: Shobha accuses Congress of speaking with a ‘forked tongue’

more-in

She challenges the party for an open debate on the issue

Accusing the Congress of speaking with a “forked tongue” on the National Population Register (NPR), Bharatiya Janata Party State general secretary Shobha Karandlaje on Thursday challenged the party to come for an open debate on any forum on the issue.

“The NPR was initiated by the UPA II in 2009 as part of preparations for the 2011 Census, which is a statutory requirement. The then Union Home Minister P. Chidambaram had said that the NPR was a prelude to the National Register of Citizens (NRC). But now the Congress has made a U-turn. It is a clear case of double standard,” Ms. Karandlaje claimed.

Ms. Karandlaje said the “peace-loving, sane and sober” Muslim community of Mangaluru had nothing to do with the violence as well as the arson in the coastal city. She alleged that the “Kashmir-style” attack was the handiwork of the workers of the Popular Front of India.

Taking exception to Mr. Siddaramaiah questioning the need for her to visit the trouble-hit Mangaluru, she sought to remind him that it was her native place. “Will Mr. Siddaramaiah oblige if he is told not to visit his native district Mysuru?” she asked.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Mangaluru Karnataka
Mangalore
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 26, 2019 11:59:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/npr-shobha-accuses-congress-of-speaking-with-a-forked-tongue/article30405584.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY