NPR: Shobha accuses Congress of speaking with a ‘forked tongue’

Accusing the Congress of speaking with a “forked tongue” on the National Population Register (NPR), Bharatiya Janata Party State general secretary Shobha Karandlaje on Thursday challenged the party to come for an open debate on any forum on the issue.

“The NPR was initiated by the UPA II in 2009 as part of preparations for the 2011 Census, which is a statutory requirement. The then Union Home Minister P. Chidambaram had said that the NPR was a prelude to the National Register of Citizens (NRC). But now the Congress has made a U-turn. It is a clear case of double standard,” Ms. Karandlaje claimed.

Ms. Karandlaje said the “peace-loving, sane and sober” Muslim community of Mangaluru had nothing to do with the violence as well as the arson in the coastal city. She alleged that the “Kashmir-style” attack was the handiwork of the workers of the Popular Front of India.

Taking exception to Mr. Siddaramaiah questioning the need for her to visit the trouble-hit Mangaluru, she sought to remind him that it was her native place. “Will Mr. Siddaramaiah oblige if he is told not to visit his native district Mysuru?” she asked.