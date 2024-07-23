NPKL allottees urge BDA to waive road cutting fee

The Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout (NPKL) allottees are demanding that the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) waive road cutting fees of ₹30,000, charged during sanction of building plan.

The allottees argued that during the allocation of the sites, the price was fixed more than the actual value of the land. This was done citing the inclusion of the cost of infrastructure development. The allottees argued that they already paid the cost of road cutting to the BDA during the purchase of the sites and civic amenities like water connection, UGD are undertaken with the money paid by them.

To a question posed by MLA S. Suresh Kumar in the ongoing Assembly session, Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar said: “During allocation of the site, BDA collected the development fee.”

Suryakiran A.S. of NPKL Association told The Hindu: “We have written to the Chief Minister and the BDA Commissioner asking them to cancel road cutting fees as it is a burden on the allottees.” He said said road cutting fee is charged by BWSSB but the collection is made by BDA. The BDA is now passing this onto the consumers, which is wrong, he added.

