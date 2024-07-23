GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NPKL allottees urge BDA to waive road cutting fee

Updated - July 23, 2024 10:05 pm IST

Published - July 23, 2024 10:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout (NPKL) allottees are demanding that the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) waive road cutting fees of ₹30,000, charged during sanction of building plan.

The allottees argued that during the allocation of the sites, the price was fixed more than the actual value of the land. This was done citing the inclusion of the cost of infrastructure development. The allottees argued that they already paid the cost of road cutting to the BDA during the purchase of the sites and civic amenities like water connection, UGD are undertaken with the money paid by them. 

To a question posed by MLA S. Suresh Kumar in the ongoing Assembly session, Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar said: “During allocation of the site, BDA collected the development fee.”

Suryakiran A.S. of NPKL Association told The Hindu: “We have written to the Chief Minister and the BDA Commissioner asking them to cancel road cutting fees as it is a burden on the allottees.” He said said road cutting fee is charged by BWSSB but the collection is made by BDA. The BDA is now passing this onto the consumers, which is wrong, he added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.