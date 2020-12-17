NPCIL at Kaiga warns job aspirants against fraudsters

In the wake of fraudsters cheating job aspirants by promising them jobs at Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL), Kaiga, the authorities concerned have asked the general public to be beware of such people and not to pay any money in the name of fee or any charges towards NPCIL.
In a press release, Deputy Chief Manager of NPCIL, Kaiga, Ashok S. Shindhe has said that they had received information regarding some fraudsters contacting job aspirants via email and telephone telling them that there were job vacancies in NPCIL, Kaiga, and that they were required to pay through bank a certain amount as fee.
Mr. Shindhe has clarified that NPCIL conducted the recruitment process based on the educational and professional qualifications of candidates in a very transparent manner and any such recruitment process would be duly notified on the official website of the corporation, www.npcilcareers.co.in.
Regarding the details of the recruitment process, the corporation’s Human Resources Department could also be contacted via recruit.kgs.@npcil.co.in.
Mr. Shindhe has appealed to the general public to lodge complaints with the local police, if they received any call or email promising employment opportunities at NPCIL, Kaiga.
He has also requested the public not to pay any amount to any bank account without proper scrutiny. And, NPCIL would not be accountable for any such payments, he has said in the release.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath