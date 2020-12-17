NPCIL at Kaiga warns job aspirants against fraudsters

People advised not to pay any fee in the name of NPCIL

In the wake of fraudsters cheating job aspirants by promising them jobs at Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL), Kaiga, the authorities concerned have asked the general public to be beware of such people and not to pay any money in the name of fee or any charges towards NPCIL.

In a press release, Deputy Chief Manager of NPCIL, Kaiga, Ashok S. Shindhe has said that they had received information regarding some fraudsters contacting job aspirants via email and telephone telling them that there were job vacancies in NPCIL, Kaiga, and that they were required to pay through bank a certain amount as fee.

Mr. Shindhe has clarified that NPCIL conducted the recruitment process based on the educational and professional qualifications of candidates in a very transparent manner and any such recruitment process would be duly notified on the official website of the corporation, www.npcilcareers.co.in.

Regarding the details of the recruitment process, the corporation’s Human Resources Department could also be contacted via recruit.kgs.@npcil.co.in.

Mr. Shindhe has appealed to the general public to lodge complaints with the local police, if they received any call or email promising employment opportunities at NPCIL, Kaiga.

He has also requested the public not to pay any amount to any bank account without proper scrutiny. And, NPCIL would not be accountable for any such payments, he has said in the release.