Now, Vijayapura pomegranates tomake a splash in overseas markets

After the delicious and juicy grapes from Vijayapura that made waves in the international market recently, it is now the turn of the large and dark-saffron pomegranate to go to overseas markets from here.

While the grapes are being exported to some West Asian counties, and recently China, the local pomegranate is being sold in nations such as Qatar, Oman and Kuwait.

Aquib Almelkar, who owns export licence in the trade name of Star Fruits and is a major exporter of grapes and pomegranates, says: “There is a great demand for grapes and pomegranates from Vijayapura in West Asian, European and other Asian countries. This is primarily because of the colour, taste and quality of the fruits.”

He said that since the climate and soil of Vijayapura is suitable and has emerged as the best for cultivating quality fruits, overseas buyers are fond of these fruits.

Mr. Almelkar, who recently exported about 250 tonnes of grapes to China, is also exporting pomegranates.

He has selected the Kesar variety of pomegranate for exports because the variety is the best in all aspects — size, colour, taste and quality.

Most of the fruits are collected from places such as Indi taluk, Vijayapura taluk and Babaleshwar constituency which are pomegranate-growing areas.

“We select pomegranates that weigh between 250 grams and 350 grams, with 50 mm-80 mm diameter and are bright and shiny in colour. Only these types of fruits are suitable for exports,” Mr. Almelkar said.

He said that since maintaining quality and checking chemical residue is essential for exports, the quality and residue are tested at a government certified agency. If the residue is found to be more than permitted limit, then the fruits are rejected.

“After testing and getting confirmation only we go ahead with the exporting process to make sure the consignments do not get rejected. It will be a huge loss for us if the consignment gets rejected and more importantly, a black mark on us,” he said.

“Exports of pomegranates have multiple advantages. On the one hand, they create brand value for Vijayapura district and on the other, they give higher revenue to farmers as export-quality fruits are sold at higher prices. This will encourage other farmers to produce quality fruits to earn higher profits,” Mr. Almelkar added.