Now, traffic plan for ORR changes every evening based on data

January 23, 2024 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Outer Ring Road (ORR) that houses 43 tech parks is known more for its notorious traffic than for being a tech corridor. The hybrid mode of working most tech companies have resorted to after the pandemic has also made traffic volumes on the ORR unpredictable.

To navigate this, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) have started deciding on a traffic plan for ORR every evening based on data collected from tech parks and ride-share applications.

Every day, by 2 p.m., the BTP crowdsources data of the number of vehicles in the tech parks, which gives the traffic personnel a “fair idea” of the traffic volume in the evening peak hours. Of the 43 tech parks, 33 share this data by 2 p.m. every day. Others are not yet on board, sources said. It provides the number of vehicles that have entered the tech parks since morning and the number of vehicles that exited that day and the difference gives the volume of output that evening.

For Tuesday, the output for the evening peak hour was 95,827 from 33 tech parks. “This is not the entire traffic, but a fair representation of the traffic volume. From experience, we have learnt that the total traffic volume on ORR is around 2.5 times the output from these 33 tech parks. We have also learnt that there is a need for intervention when this data we get from tech parks shows the output in the evening is over 1.3 lakh vehicles,” said M.N. Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Bengaluru.

“Last week, the expected traffic volume out of the 33 tech parks was around 1.49 lakh, prompting us to instruct tech parks to go for staggered exits. Any day, when we expect high traffic volumes, we restrict the movement of heavy vehicles, divert them, or delay their entry into the ORR corridor. In severe cases, staggered exits is an option,” Mr. Anucheth said.

Given that companies are now mandating employees to come to office at least two days a week and these two days differ across companies and teams, there was no pattern the BTP could decipher earlier. However, now with this initiative, the BTP sources said on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, the traffic output from tech parks is around 1 lakh to 1.2 Lakh, while it is around 90,000 on Monday and Friday.

The initiative followed when ORR almost came to a halt on a day when international stand-up comic Trevor Noah was scheduled to perform at a venue on ORR. “Ever since we started this collaboration with the BTP, such gridlocks have not happened. At present, all tech parks hand over the data manually every day. In the future, we plan to automate this using Artificial Intelligence,” said Ramesh V.T., general secretary, Outer Ring Road Companies Association.