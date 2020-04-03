Karnataka

Now, Suresh Kumar briefs media on COVID-19

The lack of coordination between Health Minister B. Sriramulu and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar over COVID-19 issues became even more apparent on Friday, with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa directing Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar to take up the responsibility of addressing the media on the pandemic.

For the first time, Mr. Kumar released the COVID-19 bulletin on Friday.

With Dr. Sudhakar and Mr. Sriramulu making contradictory statements over the total number of cases and deaths, the Chief Minister had earlier issued a notification stripping the latter of all matters relating to COVID-19. Dr. Sudhakar was given the responsibility of all issues pertaining to the pandemic.

