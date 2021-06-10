Now, Superintendent of Police of Mysuru district transferred

Bengaluru

10 June 2021 00:30 IST

Ryshyanth to be replaced by R. Chetan

Close on the heels of transferring out Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri and Mysuru City Corporation Commissioner Shilpa Nag, the State government on Wednesday effected changes in the police administration in Mysuru district.

C.B. Ryshyanth, who held charge as Superintendent of Police (SP) of Mysuru district, has been transferred out and posted as SP, Davangere district. R. Chetan, who was SP, Coastal Security Police, has been appointed SP of Mysuru district.

Meanwhile, A.N. Prakash Gowda, who was DCP (Law and Order), Mysuru city, has transferred to the Internal Security Division (ISD). He is replaced by Pradeep Gunti, who was SP, ISD.

The State government transferred out a total of 12 IPS officers on Wednesday. Ravi Channanavar, who was SP, Bengaluru (Rural), has been transferred as SP, Criminal Investigation Department (CID) while Kona Vamsi Krishna, SP, Tumakuru, has been transferred as SP of Bengaluru Rural district.

Kolar SP Karthik Reddy has been transferred as SP, Wireless, Bengaluru, replacing Adduru Srinivasulu, who has been posted as DCP (Law & Order) of Kalaburagi city.

Rahul Kumar Shahapurwad, who is serving in the CID, has been posted as SP of Tumakuru district. Davangere SP Hanumantharaya has been transferred as Haveri SP, replacing K.G. Devaraju, who has been transferred to the CID.

Dekka Kishore Babu, DCP (Law and Order) of Kalaburagi city, has been posted as Superintendent of Police, Kolar district.